Pangea Natural Foods Inc. has announced the launch of co-packing services for third-party food and beverage companies in Canada and the United States.
With their facility, Pangea Natural Foods is capable of tailoring the production line to cater to a range of product requirements. By utilizing their services, companies can devote their attention to brand expansion and complying with regulatory standards, while also seeing cost savings on packaging, equipment, labor and logistics.
By leveraging the company's advanced facility, businesses can take advantage of the following:
- Tailored Production Line: Pangea Natural Foods can customize the production line to meet product requirements, ensuring the highest quality standards are met while maintaining product integrity and consistency.
- Regulatory Compliance: Pangea Natural Foods adheres to industry regulations and quality control processes.
- Cost Savings: Through co-packing, companies can save on packaging, equipment, labor and logistics expenses. Pangea Natural Foods' production processes and economies of scale enable cost reductions for partners.
- Scalability: With the ability to scale production capacity quickly and efficiently, Pangea Natural Foods helps businesses adapt to fluctuating market demands and capitalize on growth opportunities.
