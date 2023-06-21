Pangea Natural Foods Inc. has announced the launch of co-packing services for third-party food and beverage companies in Canada and the United States.

With their facility, Pangea Natural Foods is capable of tailoring the production line to cater to a range of product requirements. By utilizing their services, companies can devote their attention to brand expansion and complying with regulatory standards, while also seeing cost savings on packaging, equipment, labor and logistics.

By leveraging the company's advanced facility, businesses can take advantage of the following: