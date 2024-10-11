Natural Choice Foods (NCF), parent company of Daily Deals Food Outlet, announced a significant expansion of its operations with an additional 30,000 square feet of freezer space. NCF says the expansion will enable it to increase its capacity to process and store excess food, handle repackaged goods and increase the number of trucks loading inventory, advancing its mission to reduce food waste.

Owner Shayne Eisenga says, "It's an honor to start this project alongside the dedicated team members who have been instrumental in driving NCF's mission forward. This expansion reinforces our commitment to diverting food from landfills and ensuring that valuable resources aren't wasted"

The construction will be led by Pinnacle Construction Group of Grand Rapids, with Phoenix overseeing the expansion of refrigeration systems. NCF says it remains committed to supporting the local econo­my by working with regional contractors, sub-contractors and suppliers whenever possible.

"This marks a major milestone for NCF and our dedicated team of 280 people," says Kimberly Jones, director of sales and purchasing. "By expand­ing our freezer capacity, we're not only scaling up our operations and creating jobs but also deepening our impact on reducing food waste and addressing food insecurity."

Since its founding in 1997, Michigan-based Natural Choice Foods has been dedicated to helping food manufacturers meet sustainability and zero-waste goals while reducing food costs for the communities it serves. NCF also ensures brand protection for national food brands and operates five retail food outlet stores under the Daily Deals Food Outlet banner.