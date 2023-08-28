Lifeway Foods, Inc. has announced plans to increase cheese production and investments in technology that will cut production time by more than half. The company will implement new automation and efficiency plans to ensure the brand is equipped for future demand and potential distribution opportunities as the brand embarks upon a series of marketing and advertising initiatives to introduce Lifeway Farmer Cheese to new audiences.

Lifeway Farmer Cheese has a flavor similar to cottage cheese, spreads like cream cheese, and has the added benefits of protein and probiotics. It's up to 99% lactose-free, gluten-free and contains no added salt.

Videos matching the term "blended cottage cheese" now have over 320 million views on TikTok. Lifeway Farmer cheese is an alternative to this kitchen hack. Lifeway Farmer Cheese is a strained, dry curd soft cheese that requires no blending to achieve a creamy texture.

Aficionados of Eastern European style cheeses may be familiar with farmer cheese, also known as Twaróg, a variety of quark. Lifeway Farmer Cheese is a reduced fat, low-calorie cultured soft cheese made with Lifeway Foods' small batch, artisanal recipe.