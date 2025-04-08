Quirch Foods Expands Cold Storage Capacity with Space in Florida

Quirch Foods LLC, a portfolio company of Palladium Equity Partners LLC, recently expanded its distribution network with the addition of a 146,000-sq.-ft. dry, chilled and frozen warehouse, which is located at 12345 NW 38th Avenue in Opa-Locka, Fla. With this addition, Quirch now operates 23 distribution centers throughout North America and the Caribbean.

Founded in 1967, Quirch Foods is a food distribution company serving major and independent retailers, foodservice providers, cruise lines and the hospitality industry throughout the United States, the Caribbean, and Central and South America, with expansion plans for Europe and the Middle East. Quirch owns and distributes a portfolio of brands, including Panamei Seafood, High River Angus, Kikiriquirch poultry and Mambo Foods, and is a licensed distributor of Certified Angus Beef. Additionally, Quirch Foods is the exclusive distributor of Chiquita Brands frozen tropical fruits.

“This acquisition reinforces our commitment to supporting independent grocers and foodservice providers while expanding our ability to deliver high-quality products and tech-enabled solutions,” says Frank Grande, president and CEO of Quirch Foods. “Increasing our cold storage capacity strengthens our supply chain and enhances service capabilities while ensuring we remain at the forefront of the industry.”

The newly acquired facility will optimize Quirch Foods’ logistics operations, enabling the company to meet growing customer demand with greater efficiency and flexibility.

“Congratulations to Quirch Foods’ CEO, Frank Grande, and my Palladium partner, Chris Allen,” says Daniel Ilundain, president of Palladium. “This expansion into Opa-Locka marks Quirch Foods’ sixth acquisition since our investment in 2018, increasing refrigerated space more than 2x and frozen space more than 3x. We are proud to have helped Quirch Foods increase its distribution to service more than 40 states in the U.S.”