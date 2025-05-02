Lineage Plans to Expand U.S. Cold-Storage Network with Tyson Foods

Lineage, Inc. plans to expand its U.S. cold-storage network via a series of acquisitions, greenfield developments and enhanced automation implementation.

Namely, Lineage has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire multiple existing cold storage warehouses in the U.S. from Tyson Foods, Inc., building on a longstanding customer relationship.

Lineage’s strength as a global network and automation expert, together with data science capabilities, aligns with Tyson Foods’ objective to enable a faster, smarter and more integrated supply chain to meet the demands of an increasingly dynamic, evolving and growing market.

At or prior to closing the acquisition agreement, Lineage will enter into an additional multiyear agreement, under which it will design, build and operate two fully automated cold storage warehouses in U.S. distribution markets, which Tyson Foods will occupy as an anchor customer. Under the same agreement, Tyson Foods will begin storing product at Lineage’s newly developed, fully automated cold storage warehouse in Hazelton, Pa., which utilizes LinOS, Lineage’s warehouse execution technology.

Lineage expects to deploy approximately $1 billion of capital over the coming years on the acquisitions and the greenfield developments.

Cold Storage Warehouse Acquisitions

Lineage will acquire and take over operations of four existing cold storage warehouses and other related assets from Tyson Foods for $247 million. These warehouses total approximately 49 million cubic feet with 160,000 pallet positions and are located in Pottsville, Pa.; Olathe, Kan.; Rochelle, Ill.; and Tolleson, Ariz. Following the acquisition, Lineage plans to onboard over 1,000 of Tyson Foods’ employees, demonstrating a shared commitment to a values-based culture and service excellence. Over time, as the newly constructed warehouses commence operations, the acquired warehouses will transition to public warehouses as part of Lineage’s global footprint. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2025.

Greenfield Developments

Lineage expects to deploy over $740 million to develop the two fully automated cold storage warehouses. The greenfield developments will add more than 80 million cubic feet and nearly 260,000 pallet positions, expanding Lineage’s scalable logistics capacity across its network.

“This transaction is the result of a longstanding relationship rooted in shared values,” says Greg Lehmkuhl, president and chief executive officer of Lineage. “We’re proud to partner with our valued customer on these landmark agreements, leveraging our global footprint, data-driven approach, LinOS, and automation technology. This is just another example of the unique value we can add to our customers.

“This expansion signals what we see as the next evolution of cold chain operations and reflects the growing demand for smarter, more responsive supply chain networks,” Lehmkuhl adds. “We’re creating more than cold storage infrastructure — we’re setting the foundation for agile, intelligent supply chains built for resilience and precision.”