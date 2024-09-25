Rebellyous Foods unveiled its Mock 2© Production System today at RMS Foods’ state-of-the-art facility in New Mexico. Rebellyous’ Mock 2©, a first-of-its-kind system, enables Rebellyous to produce plant-based meat that effectively competes on price and quality with traditional meat production, setting the stage to transform the accessibility and adoption of sustainable, climate-friendly protein alternatives worldwide, according to the company.

The Mock 2© system, a fully continuous, automated and chilled dough substrate processing system, reduces manufacturing costs compared to conventional methods. It can produce a wide range of plant-based meat products at volumes of 2,500-5,000 lb./hr. on a single processing line.

“Today marks a pivotal moment in the future of food,” says Christie Lagally, founder and CEO of Rebellyous Foods. “We’ve been on a mission to engineer and deploy a system that efficiently and affordably crafts our high-quality, restaurant-style plant-based chicken nuggets, tenders and patties. Partnering with RMS Foods allows us to fulfill this mission, catalyzing a path for sustainable protein production that is poised to reshape global eating habits.”

Sam Cobb, president of RMS Foods and mayor of Hobbs, New Mexico, adds, "This collaboration with Rebellyous Foods positions our region at the forefront of food tech innovation. We're advancing manufacturing capabilities and creating high-skilled jobs and driving economic growth in our community."

Despite a global call from environmental and public health organizations to reduce meat consumption, one of the biggest barriers to consumers moving to plant-based eating is the higher cost and consistent quality of plant-based meat. The company says its Mock 2© system's benefits extend beyond increased capacity and cost reduction to:

Dramatically improve energy efficiency

Significantly reduce environmental footprint

Minimize material waste

Enhance worker safety and improve working conditions

"Our Mock 2© technology is the key to meeting the unmet demand for delicious, affordable plant-based options," Lagally explains. "We're not just competing on price and volume—we're setting new standards for texture, flavor and quality."

As the company scales its operations, Rebellyous Foods aims to make sustainable, plant-based eating accessible to consumers worldwide, potentially reshaping dietary habits and contributing to global sustainability goals.

Recent research from Nectar found that plant-based nuggets, from a few key companies including Rebellyous, outperform their animal-based counterparts. Today, Rebellyous Foods plant-based chicken patties, nuggets and tenders are served at more than 275 school districts, reaching over 4 million students nationwide. The company, which primarily focuses on selling to schools participating in the National School Lunch Program, has roughly doubled sales in each of the last three years, demonstrating the need for delicious plant-based meat options and showcasing its differentiation.

Rebellyous’ Mock 2© technology is fully patented in the U.S., Canada and Japan under Seattle Food Tech, Inc. and with additional patents pending internationally