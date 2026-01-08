Rebellyous Foods Commercially Launches Mock 3 Production System

Rebellyous Foods has announced the full commercial launch of its proprietary Mock 3 Production System.

Years in development, the system converts conventional batch production of plant-based meat substrates into fully continuous and automated production with a fraction of the labor typically allocated to such processes.

“It was a momentous final week of 2025 to see that plant-based meat can be made fully continuously, automated in high volumes and with considerably reduced labor compared to conventional methods — commercially,” says Christie Lagally Bradburn, founder and CEO of Rebellyous Foods.

“Production cost-parity is not just about scale,” adds Cruz Philippe, mechanical design engineer. “Targeted manufacturing technology development is key to providing cost-parity alt-protein products. That is what we’ve delivered with Mock 3 at the end of 2025. We were able to sustain steady state operation through multiple shifts and to scale up/down as needed in real time to support downstream processing rates.”

Eight years ago, Rebellyous Foods started as Seattle Food Tech, Inc. to make plant-based meat faster, better and less expensive to produce via novel technology and automation innovations. The Mock 3 is now capable of reaching over 5,000 lbs. per hour, comparable to high-volume conventional processed chicken production. The Mock 3 is protected by 14 U.S. and international patents and six pending patents.

“Crossing this commercialization finish line was as challenging, if not more challenging, than developing the technology itself,” Lagally Bradburn says. “But real-world application of this technology means full realization of the investment in time and money we’ve put into achieving cost-parity alt-meat production.”

Rebellyous Foods achieved 30% sales growth in 2025, expanding sales to 45 of 50 U.S. states. Now with seven SKUs, all of which qualify for the USDA National School Lunch Program, foodservice operators have access to planet-friendly options.

“We are truly democratizing access to plant-based meat replacements,” says Tina Meredith, Rebellyous’ chief business officer. “No longer is alt-meat only available to those who can afford premium products. The Mock 3 Production System enables price-parity for the most cost-sensitive market: the USDA National School Lunch Program.”