SENSERT Remote Process Monitoring System Uses Commercially Available Sensors

ATC Diversified Electronics makes remote process monitoring effective and affordable with SENSERT. With this cloud-based monitoring and alert system, a variety of sensors can be wirelessly connected via remote I/O or hardwired to the SENSERT base unit.

The SENSERT system works with commercially available sensors that conform to the following parameters: 0-20 mA, 4-20 mA, 0-5 V or 0-10 V. The system can monitor a variety of conditions, including temperature, humidity, vibration and pressure. Data is monitored in real time and can be accessed via web portal or mobile app. Alerts are triggered based on customizable thresholds.

The SENSERT system can be used for a range of applications, including agriculture, food and beverage, manufacturing, water/wastewater and medical.

A manufacturer of cardboard cartons recently piloted the SENSERT system in its plant to help prevent unscheduled outages of one of its box-making machines. The SENSERT system was able to narrow the issue to worn bearings in an exhaust fan that removes dust particles from the machine.

By detecting the signs of bearing wear, maintenance teams were able to schedule bearing replacement at convenient times and prevent shutdowns that were costing upward of $30,000 annually in lost productivity. The manufacturer now plans to deploy the SENSERT system in other machines throughout the plant.