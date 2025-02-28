The Sentinel and WSG30 remote monitoring systems from Sensaphone help food and beverage facility operators maintain stable refrigerator and freezer temperatures to protect inventory. Designed for use in commercial food storage, cold storage warehouses and food processing facilities, these systems provide 24/7 real-time monitoring and instant alerts to prevent product loss.

When paired with temperature sensors or probes, these Sensaphone systems monitor the interior coolness of standard commercial refrigerators and freezers, as well as ultra-low freezers (down to -109°F/-85°C). They also function as data loggers that store historical temperature readings. If an open door or failing unit causes the interior temperature to rise, the system instantly alerts personnel via phone, text or email. This notification allows workers to address potential problems before they escalate, reducing the risk of food spoilage.

The cloud-based Sentinel system can remotely monitor up to 12 different conditions. In addition to interior refrigeration temperature, it can also track ambient temperature, airflow, humidity, door access, water leaks, power failure and more. Operators can access real-time data, adjust settings, disable alarms and modify temperature limits using the Sensaphone app from any mobile device or computer.

Sensaphone’s WSG30 remote monitoring system uses wireless sensors to detect changes in conditions, making it ideal for facilities where hardwiring sensors would be difficult or costly. A single WSG30 unit can support up to 30 wireless sensors to monitor temperatures inside refrigerators and freezers, as well as ambient temperature, humidity, power failures, water leaks and more. The system can alert up to 32 people if a sensor detects an issue. The WSG30 system can log up to 67,000 records, and users can access status conditions, modify programming and review data logs online from any web-enabled device.

