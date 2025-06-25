Rebellyous Launches Kickin’ Popcorn and Spicy Kickin’ Nuggets and Tenders

Rebellyous Foods debuted three products, Kickin’ Popcorn and Spicy Kickin’ Nuggets and Tenders, expanding its Spicy Kickin’ line. Designed for K-12 schools, restaurants and foodservice providers, these offerings, which are available for ordering on July 7, deliver the same flavor that chicken enthusiasts love while providing environmental and nutritional benefits that traditional chicken products do not.

“We’re thrilled to grow this spicy product line with nuggets and tenders that capture the same delicious flavor and crispy coating that made our Spicy Kickin’ Patties a customer favorite,” says Christie Lagally, founder and CEO of Rebellyous Foods. “Our new Kickin’ Popcorn meets customer demand for perfectly bite-sized, tasty morsels. We’re committed to culinary innovation and customer accessibility that satisfies cravings for both dedicated plant-based consumers and traditional meat-eaters across school districts, event venues, restaurant chains, franchises and food establishments.”

Made from 100% vegan ingredients and free of cholesterol, antibiotics and hormones, with less saturated fat than traditional chicken nuggets and tenders, Rebellyous’ products offer better-for-you options. These products debut amid a period of growth for the brand. Rebellyous recently partnered with Dot Foods to expand distribution and is now serving over 390 school districts and more than 5 million students nationwide.

“Our customers have been eager for more options, and we’re thrilled to deliver three new products to enhance their menus,” says Lauren Pitts, senior foodservice account manager and dietitian for Rebellyous Foods. “All of our products at Rebellyous, including (the) Spicy Kickin’ Nuggets and Tenders and Kickin’ Popcorn, meet USDA National School Lunch Program requirements and are easy to prepare, making them ideal for foodservice operators seeking flavorful, planet-friendly alternatives.”

Rebellyous Foods designs production equipment for plant-based meat manufacturing that makes plant-based chicken more affordable, consistent and scalable. Founded in 2017 by Lagally, a former Boeing engineer, the company has gained traction across various industries, including K-12 schools, colleges, event venues, hospitals and foodservice establishments. The company’s products are on menus in some of the nation’s largest school districts, and it recently partnered with the Hawaii State Department of Education via Y. Hata & Company.

Rebellyous will showcase its products at the National Association of College & University Food Services Conference in Salt Lake City on July 8-11; the School Nutrition Association Show’s Annual National Conference in San Antonio on July 13-15; and the Annual State Conference in Spokane, Wash., on July 28-30.