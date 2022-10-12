Lineage Logistics, LLC announced Lineage Fresh, a new strategic service providing fresh storage options for major importers, grocers, and producers of fresh fruit and produce.

Lineage Fresh is designed to allow products with a short shelf-life to face fewer obstacles, less risk and less spoilage with Lineage’s cold storage technology and logistics network. Lineage Fresh is designed to cater to businesses in which food safety is critical and speed to market is essential. The new services and capabilities include re-pack and bagging services, reconditioning, restacking, restyling, container plugs, multi-temperature zones for produce, cold treatment, fumigation, container drayage, and the integration of customs bonded facilities.

“With the launch of Lineage Fresh, we are excited to expand our reach in the fresh produce market, adding dedicated fresh capacity and product expertise to the market, ultimately helping customers capitalize on this growing opportunity,” says Jim Henderson, vice president of business development. “This offering will leverage our strategic acquisitions of Sun Valley Cold Storage and Kloosterboer, which bring state-of-the-art assets and years of experience to the organization, as well as our new port facility in Savannah, Ga., to build a more efficient end-to-end supply chain while addressing capacity concerns that have previously impacted the market.”