Gonnella Acquires Frozen Dough Facility from Lineage Manufacturing

Gonnella Baking Co. has acquired Lineage Manufacturing, LLC in Centralia, Washington, expanding its frozen dough capabilities and strengthening service across the Western U.S.

The 50,000-sq.-ft. facility offers advanced sheeting, high-speed production systems, robotic stacking, and an innovation center. Gonnella says these upgrades boost efficiency and support ongoing product development and quality, while improving access to regional markets and reducing distribution times.

Gonnella operates frozen dough facilities in Illinois, Pennsylvania and now Washington. The company will continue partnering with Lineage, Inc. for warehousing and distribution support.