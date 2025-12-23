Latest headlines

Mergers & Acquisitions

Gonnella Acquires Frozen Dough Facility from Lineage Manufacturing

Gonella frozen dough facility
Gonnella Baking Co.
December 23, 2025

Gonnella Baking Co. has acquired Lineage Manufacturing, LLC in Centralia, Washington, expanding its frozen dough capabilities and strengthening service across the Western U.S.

The 50,000-sq.-ft. facility offers advanced sheeting, high-speed production systems, robotic stacking, and an innovation center. Gonnella says these upgrades boost efficiency and support ongoing product development and quality, while improving access to regional markets and reducing distribution times.

Gonnella operates frozen dough facilities in Illinois, Pennsylvania and now Washington. The company will continue partnering with Lineage, Inc. for warehousing and distribution support.

KEYWORDS: acquisition bakery baking

Looking for a reprint of this article?
From high-res PDFs to custom plaques, order your copy today!

Related Articles

Related Products

See More ProductsSee More Products

Events

View AllSubmit An EventView AllSubmit An Event

Elevate your expertise in food engineering with unparalleled insights and connections.

Get the latest industry updates tailored your way.

JOIN TODAY!