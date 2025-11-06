Jungbunzlauer Acquires Illinois Facility from IFF

Jungbunzlauer, manufacturer of ingredients from natural sources, has closed its acquisition of International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc.’s (IFF) production site in Thomson, Illinois.

This is Jungbunzlauer's first U.S. manufacturing facility, enhancing its ability to serve North American customers. The Thomson site will be developed to support Jungbunzlauer's ingredient portfolio, with preparations, equipment installation and regulatory compliance activities commencing immediately.

The company, known for its citric acid, develops and manufactures mineral salts, texturants and acidulants. With the recent expansion of its biogums facility in Canada, this acquisition positions Jungbunzlauer to meet growing demand across North America.

"This acquisition is a significant step in Jungbunzlauer's growth journey,” says CEO Bruno Tremblay. “We are proud to establish our first U.S. manufacturing facility in Thomson, Illinois, and look forward to delivering sustainable, trusted solutions for our customers. We plan to invest in advanced manufacturing and deliver long-term value for the region, our customers and stakeholders.”

Jungbunzlauer is committed to being an active partner in the Thomson community. By localizing production, the company aims to create jobs, support local suppliers and contribute to regional economic growth.

The asset deal does not include any of IFF's commercial business, product lines or employees.

"We look forward to providing further updates, including operational plans, future hiring and community engagement initiatives as we prepare the facility for production," Tremblay says.