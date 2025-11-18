Alternative Protein in 2025: Key Trends and Technologies

Just as consumer tastes continue to transform, so do the options and solutions for alternative protein products.

In its 2024 State of Alternative Proteins report, the Good Food Institute (GFI) reports investment of $309 million in plant-based products last year, in addition to $651 million in fermentation and $139 million in cultivated meat and seafood, despite state-level attempts to ban cultivated meat. Citing data from SPINS, the organization adds plant-based sales topped $8 billion in 2024 — down 4% from 2023.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has even weighed in, issuing draft guidance with recommendations on best practices for naming and labeling plant-based foods that are marketed and sold as alternatives for animal-derived foods, especially in the absence of a common or usual name for the product.

Considering this ever-evolving environment, we’ve taken a look at the latest technological advancements and investments, as well as recent alternative protein product introductions.

Technology Advancements

Isreal-based cultivated meat company SuperMeat announced in February it partnered with Stämm, an player in biopharma manufacturing, to enhance SuperMeat’s chicken meat process with Stämm’s novel bioreactor.

The collaboration aims to enhance muscle-fiber growth, elongation and fusion into mature muscle tissue, while also boosting adipocyte formation to produce organic, whole-cut pieces. These developments are expected to result in a product mass increase, enabling the production of cultivated meat that closely mirrors conventional meat’s structure and flavor.

In July, GEA marked the opening of its $20 million New Food Application and Technology Center (ATC) in Janesville, Wisconsin — the first in the U.S. and the second ATC worldwide.

The facility features pilot-scale bioreactors for precision fermentation and cell cultivation, allowing companies to validate and optimize production processes. Thermal processing and aseptic filling ensure food safety and stability, while membrane filtration, spray drying and centrifugation support downstream separation and formulation. Lab capabilities complete the center’s offering, enabling microbiological, cell-based and analytical testing under one roof.

Laird Superfood, Inc.’s Protein Instant Latte is a powder-to-latte mix containing 10 g of protein per serving from a blend of pea, hemp and pumpkin seed protein. Laird Superfood, Inc.

“The food industry is at a crossroads,” says GEA CEO Stefan Klebert. “To feed future generations sustainably, we must turn vision into scalable reality. Our new center in Janesville is a key milestone on our shared journey — both for our customers and for us as a company. With this investment, we are helping our customers scale up the production of novel foods, such as precision-fermented egg white and cultivated seafood. At the same time, we are strengthening our North American footprint, where our 1,600 employees at 16 locations support manufacturing, sales, service, training and testing.”

The following month, Plantible announced that its first commercial facility in Eldorado, Texas — called Ranchito — became operational. The facility houses a network of greenhouses, upgraded protein filtration systems and a new, higher-yield strain of the aquatic plant used to produce the Rubi Protein, Plantible’s flagship ingredient. Plantible leverages lemna, also known as water lentils, to bring to market this sustainable and nutrient-dense food ingredient.

“This marks a defining moment for Plantible, our partners and the community of Eldorado,” says Tony Martens, cofounder and CEO of Plantible. “We’re scaling a food system rooted in science, sustainability and shared prosperity — proving that it’s possible to build resilient food solutions while creating real economic opportunity in rural America.”

Product Development

Earlier this year — amid fluctuating egg prices and availability resulting from highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) — UK-based Crackd announced it would bring its plant-based whole egg replacer to the U.S. Created from pea protein, each 12-oz. pouch equates to seven eggs. The brand secured U.S. distribution with Albertsons in August.

This spring, SimpliiGood, which is owned by AlgaeCore Technologies, Ltd., advanced to commercial production of its 100% plant-based smoked-salmon analog made from spirulina microalgae.

Backed by $4 million in new funding and European Union regulatory clearance, the company launched pilots in Europe and Israel. With the launch of its full-scale industrial manufacturing line, SimpliiGood has scaled output of its texturized, fresh spirulina, branded as Simplii Texture, to hundreds of tons per year, allowing it to meet an anticipated wave of demand for its smoked-salmon analog.

“Our fresh, undried spirulina and a few natural ingredients are combined and passed through a machine that resembles a pasta roller to produce our spirulina-based smoked salmon in a simple process,” says Baruch Dach, CTO and co-founder of AlgaeCore.

In June, Rebellyous Foods expanded its Spicy Kickin’ line, debuting Kickin’ Popcorn and Spicy Kickin’ Nuggets and Tenders. Created for K-12 schools, restaurants and foodservice providers, the new offerings are vegan and free of cholesterol, antibiotics and hormones, with less saturated fat than traditional chicken nuggets and tenders.

“We’re thrilled to grow this spicy product line with nuggets and tenders that capture the same delicious flavor and crispy coating that made our Spicy Kickin’ Patties a customer favorite,” says Christie Lagally, founder and CEO of Rebellyous Foods. “Our new Kickin’ Popcorn meets customer demand for perfectly bite-sized, tasty morsels. We’re committed to culinary innovation and customer accessibility that satisfies cravings for both dedicated plant-based consumers and traditional meat-eaters across school districts, event venues, restaurant chains, franchises and food establishments.”

Steakholder Foods Ltd. also began selling plant-based, white-fish kebabs and salmon patties at vegan specialty stores across Israel under the brand name Green Future (Atid Yarok). The kebabs and patties are being manufactured by Steakholder partner Bondor Foods, following a pilot rollout and commercial scale-up.

“Seeing first products selling in the market based on our prize-winning pre-mixes is a huge step forward for Steakholder,” says Arik Kaufman, CEO of Steakholder Foods. “It is an exciting demonstration of how successfully our B2B customers and partners can roll out compelling, scalable, next-generation seafood alternatives to consumers.”

Plantible's new facility houses a network of greenhouses, upgraded protein filtration systems and a new, higher-yield strain of the aquatic plant used to produce the Rubi Protein, Plantible’s flagship ingredient. Plantible Foods

And after seven years of research and development, Prime Roots began offering mycelium-based deli meats that can be sliced fresh at the deli counter. Free of nitrates and cholesterol, the lineup includes smoked turkey, cracked pepper turkey, smoked ham, black forest ham, salami, cupping pizza pepperoni and bacon.

“As a new-school deli brand, we’ve always been committed to giving people the flavor and health benefits they expect from their favorite deli classics,” says Kimberlie Le, cofounder of Prime Roots. “We’re thrilled to unveil our upgraded recipes and new packaging that has been refined over years of feedback, and that will drive real results. With some of our retail partners reporting that Prime Roots is driving 20% growth in deli sales — we’re not just taking share — we’re growing the category.”

Meanwhile, Laird Superfood, Inc. has launched Protein Instant Latte, an all-in-one powder-to-latte mix containing 10 grams of protein per serving from a blend of pea, hemp and pumpkin seed protein. In addition, Laird Superfood’s Protein Instant Latte contains Aquamin, a bioavailable, multimineral sea algae complex.

“We are proud to have been first-to-market with our plant-based protein coffee creamer containing only real-food ingredients, Laird Superfood Protein Creamer,” says Laird Superfood CEO Jason Vieth. “We’re now building on that momentum with the launch of Laird Superfood Protein Instant Latte. It’s a delicious, creamy and convenient way to fuel your day — no coffee shop needed.”

Just before Labor Day, Oscar Meyer debuted the EveryBun Pack, which included eight traditional hot dogs and four plant-based hot dogs packaged without cross-contamination.

“As a brand obsessed with hot dogs, summer is our most important season, and we understand that not everyone can enjoy our iconic Oscar Mayer Wieners,” says Anna James, brand manager for Oscar Mayer. “With plant-based eating becoming more popular, we wanted to provide one easy, delicious solution for all, no matter what’s in the bun.” FE