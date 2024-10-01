Ferrero North America, part of the global sweet-packaged food company the Ferrero Group, has opened its new Kinder Bueno production facility in Bloomington, Ill.

The $214 million investment creates approximately 200 new jobs and will help drive Ferrero's continued market expansion. The milestone event was celebrated with Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe, other dignitaries, and representatives from Walmart.

The 169,000-sq.-ft. facility is an expansion of Ferrero's existing manufacturing campus in Bloomington. CRUNCH, 100 Grand, Raisinets, and other chocolate products are made at the campus, and it is also now home to the company's first chocolate factory outside of Europe.

"This new project will help us increase Ferrero's incredible momentum and innovations here in the U.S. market," says Michael Lindsey, president and chief business officer of Ferrero North America. "Kinder Bueno quickly became an American favorite after being introduced just five years ago, and with the support of leaders in Illinois, the Bloomington community, and our valued retail partners like Walmart, the brand will continue to grow and thrive."

Since its introduction in late 2019, Kinder Bueno has reached No. 17 in sales among mainstream chocolate brands, hitting more than $214 million in retail sales in the past year.

Kinder, which also includes Kinder Joy, Kinder Chocolate, and Kinder seasonal products, has grown to a half billion-dollar brand in the U.S. since it was first introduced in the market in 2017.

"Ferrero's investments in American manufacturing bring new jobs to our communities and support workforce development," says Jason Fremstad, senior vice president of supplier development, global sourcing at Walmart. "We're proud to support our suppliers making these critical investments, which are good for business, good for the country, and most importantly good for local communities."

In addition to the new facility, the event also celebrated Ferrero's $10,000 gift to Heartland Community College's Advanced Manufacturing Center. The gift builds on the company's partnership with the college – a Heartland apprenticeship program currently trains Ferrero employees to be certified maintenance technicians.

"Ferrero's investments continue to bring incredible growth to our community, and I look forward to seeing what we achieve together next," Mwilambwe says.

The investment further expands Ferrero's footprint in North America. Along with the Bloomington campus at Beich Road, Illinois is also home to the company's first North American Innovation Center and R&D Labs in Chicago, a plant in Franklin Park manufacturing Butterfinger and Baby Ruth, and a factory on 110th Street in Chicago manufacturing Keebler products. A new Nutella & GO production line was recently opened at the Ferrero plant in Brantford, Ontario, and the company has other facilities across Georgia, Kentucky, Ohio, Arizona, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.