ByHeart announced the acquisition of an additional manufacturing facility in Allerton, Iowa that will enable the baby nutrition company to scale production capacity of its infant formula and increase domestic infant formula supply.

ByHeart is acquiring the Allerton facility from DairiConcepts, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dairy Farmers of America (DFA). ByHeart says it will be maintaining the facility's workforce and extending its benefits to all existing employees. This announcement follows ByHeart's recent acquisition of Cascadia Nutrition, an FDA-registered packaging and blending facility in Portland, Ore. Together, the company says these facilities and the its manufacturing plant in Reading, Pa., will provide ByHeart with sufficient manufacturing capacity to achieve its goal of feeding an estimated 500,000 infants each year.

"Infant formula is a fundamental category and often the sole source of nutrition for babies. Since our launch, we've seen incredible demand for our product; the outpouring of positive feedback from ByHeart customers strengthened our conviction to double down on our supply chain in order to provide families with safe and reliable nourishment for their babies," says ByHeart CEO and cofounder Ron Belldegrun. "When we started ByHeart seven years ago, we committed to taking the longer path and building from the ground up to serve as an example for how this industry can and should evolve. By acquiring these additional facilities, we are not only providing critical product to more families, but also further strengthening the vulnerable infant formula supply chain in this country."