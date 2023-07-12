Kabrita USA, a division of Ausnutria, has announced that its Kabrita Goat Milk-Based Infant Formula (0-12 months) meets the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) nutrition and safety requirements and is authorized to market in the U.S. Kabrita Goat Milk-Based Infant Formula is expected to be available in the U.S. later this year.

The FDA has authorized Kabrita Goat-Milk Based Infant Formula for long-term use in the U.S. Kabrita is available in 35 countries worldwide. Arriving later this year, the Infant Formula expands Kabrita's portfolio; its Toddler Formula has been available in the U.S. since 2014. A recent study comparing Kabrita Goat Milk-Based Infant Formula to cow milk formula and using breastfed newborns as a reference group found it was safe, well tolerated and resulted in similar growth in babies.

Infant formula is an essential food product that is the source of nutrition for babies in the U.S., and there is a need to strengthen and diversify the U.S. infant supply. "While breast milk is considered the optimum food for babies, we strongly believe parents supplementing or substituting with infant formula should have an option that can deliver similar benefits as breast milk during a critical period of growth and development," says Jacqueline Lipiec, general manager, Kabrita USA.

In a double-blind, randomized controlled trial meeting FDA's requirements, Kabrita Goat Milk-Based Infant Formula was found to support healthy growth and be safe for infants from birth onwards. In addition, this study demonstrated Kabrita Goat Milk-Based Infant Formula to have good tolerability concerning incidents of reflux, colic, fussiness and gassiness. Kabrita Goat Milk-Based Infant Formula combines easy-to-digest goat milk protein with lactose and goat milk whey protein to achieve a formula that is easily digestible since the A2 beta-casein is easy for babies to break down and digest. The whey-to-casein ratio is similar to breast milk.

Kabrita Goat Milk-Based Infant Formula is made in the Netherlands and adheres to European standards that limit antibiotics, growth hormones and pesticides. Milk is supplied from over 100 Dutch family-run goat farms that operate according to the Dutch Qualigoat system to guarantee hygiene, quality and animal welfare.