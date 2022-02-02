Else Nutrition, the plant-based baby, toddler and children nutrition company headquartered in Israel, is opening a specialized manufacturing site in Oregon to process and prepare Else’s proprietary demineralized buckwheat for its infant formula.

Else completed the development of its production process for demineralized buckwheat and anticipates its first batch of specially processed buckwheat in Q1 2022. The new facility output will support the infant formula production expected during the first years.

The buckwheat will be processed under the strictest quality controls and standards without the use of chemicals or solvents. Else’s proprietary process maintains the natural chemical composition of the ingredients.

“This is a great step in our quest for plant-based clean label infant nutrition, since buckwheat is a key ingredient in our infant formula, and nowhere else in the world is it processed in such a way,” says Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO & Co-Founder of Else Nutrition.



