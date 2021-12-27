Based on reader views, we compiled a list of the top 20 web articles of 2021. We hope you enjoy looking back through these pieces—and perhaps you will find a few that you have not yet read.
It is often helpful to review the trends and topics that have held interest in a given year, and, to see what could be the foundation for emerging trends next year.
Cheers to 2022!
-
The 2021 Top 100 Food & Beverage Companies
-
Keurig Dr Pepper wins 2021 Plant of the Year
-
Pandemic requires new employee training methods
-
Building a food safety culture requires buy-in from everyone
-
World's largest plant-based smokehouse opens in North Carolina
-
Inorganic arsenic in baby food: Getting to the "root" of the problem
-
Smart packaging: Connecting the physical to the digital
-
Food and beverage companies cope with labor shortages
-
Using blockchain to track transparently
-
alternative protein growth shows no signs of slowing
-
Using sensors to improve processes
-
Big things to know about supply chains
-
Sustainable plant of the year
-
The automation of alternative protein
-
The state of food manufacturing
-
COVID-19 has provided automation suppliers with the expertise to help food processors to survive the pandemic
-
Measuring the color of drinks, juices and other liquids
-
How food and beverage processors can build a glass and brittle plastic program
-
Extending hyperspectral microscopy to detect foodborne bacteria
- Innovation drives success in food safety