Barvecue, producers of wood-smoked, plant-based proteins, has opened the world's largest plant-based smokehouse. The 10,000 square foot production facility, called Carolina Smokehouse, opens for production with an initial capacity of making 800,000 pounds of Barvecue a year and expects to employ 15 team members as production ramps up.

According to the Plant Based Foods Association, based on research from Cypress Research Group, 77% of shoppers in the U.S. had purchased a plant-based product in the last six months. U.S. retail sales of plant-based foods continued to increase by double digits in 2020, growing 27% and bringing the total plant-based market value to $7 billion. This growth in dollar sales was consistent across the nation, with more than 25% growth in every U.S. census region.

"We're thrilled to increase production capacity of our wood-smoked, plant-based proteins to meet this demand as we expand into over 700 grocery stores by year-end," said Zack Werner, co-founder and COO, of Barvecue.

Believe the World Can Change

Barvecue aims to do good for people, the planet, and animals. This is evident in its Carolina Smokehouse. In addition to producing plant-based meats that are kinder to our planet and animals, the Smokehouse prioritizes a healthy, bright, safer environment for staff.

A focal point in the employee lounge is a cheery, inspirational mural by artist Twyla Francois. It reads "Be the Change" and features a pig named Wilbur on a car ride to freedom, with his window rolled down and face in the wind. The lounge has lots of natural light via large windows, a kitchen, and a family-room-style hangout area for team members to relax in.

Barvecue's current facility, located in Cornelius, North Carolina, and within walking distance of the new facility, is the brand's Innovation Center.

Barvecue Distribution

Following its recent national launch in 360 Sprouts Farmers Markets and additional retail locations coming soon, Barvecue will be available in over 700 stores by year-end. The brand cemented its commitment to foodservice when it launched at 10 colleges and universities this fall, spanning coast-to-coast, including North Carolina staple UNC-Chapel Hill, University of Iowa, and Washington State University.

About Barvecue

Barvecue, the producer of wood-smoked, plant-based proteins which emulate the taste and mouthfeel of traditional animal-protein counterparts, is a mission-driven company based in Cornelius, North Carolina. Established in 2017, Barvecue seeks to create the best-tasting, plant-based barbecue on the market, while building a company that cares about people, animals, and the planet.