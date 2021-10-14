Americold will expand its refrigerated warehouse in Russellville, Ark., investing $84 million to add 131,000 sq.-ft. of warehouse space.

LaBatt Breweries is investing $119 million to expand its facility in Edmonton, Alberta. The expansion includes new warehouse space and a ready-to-drink building.

SunOpta will build a new plant-based beverage facility in Midlothian, Texas, near Dallas-Fort Worth. Expected to be operational in late 2022, the facility will be sized at 285,000 sq.-ft., with the ability to be expanded to 400,000 sq.-ft.

Deli Star Corporation, provider of cooked proteins, will build a new production facility in St. Louis, Mo. to replace the old building in Fayetteville, Ill., which was destroyed by fire in February 2021. Of the 104,080-sq.-ft. new facility, 94,080 sq.-ft. will be dedicated to production; the facility will be completed early in 2022.

Tyson Fresh Meats (Columbus Junction, Iowa) is investing $15.4 million to upgrade its pork production line, creating 10 jobs.

Monogram Food Solutions will invest $13.9 million to modify its snack foods facility in Denison, Iowa, adding new production lines. The plant was purchased from Quality Food Processors.

City Brewing Company, co-manufacturer of low-alcoholic beverages, started production on a new line at its Irwindale Brew Yard in California. This marks the opening of its second production line, with another line scheduled for January 2022. By next year, the brewery expects to reach initial capacity of approximately 55 million 24 x 12-oz cases per year, as well as capacity of 110 million cases per year within the next five years.

Grey Ghost Bakery, a made-from-scratch cookie baking company, announced plans to expand operations in Charleston, S.C. The $395,000 investment will create 25 new jobs.

General Mills plans a $28 million expansion to its Sharonville, Ohio, cereal facility, updating its building and equipment and creating 33 jobs.

Lamb Weston plans to spend $415 million to expand its French fry facility in American Falls, Idaho. The expansion adds 150 jobs and is expected to be complete in the summer of 2023.

PetDine, a private label pet supplements and treats maker, plans to invest $25 million to expand its Windsor, Colo. manufacturing plant.

Green Stream Farms, an algae grower/producer, plans to expand its processing operations in Columbus, N.M.

Oatly, maker of oat-based beverages, plans to build a new 280,000-sq.-ft. production facility in Fort Worth, Texas, creating more than 100 jobs when finished in 2023.

Fast-food chain White Castle will invest $27 million to add approximately 75,000 sq.-ft. to its frozen food manufacturing plant in greater Dayton (Vandalia), Ohio, adding 30 jobs to the work force.

Custom Craft is opening a new poultry processing plant in Little Rock, Ark. investing nearly $10 million to renovate a former sausage plant.

Farbest Foods is updating and expanding its turkey processing facility in Huntingburg, Ind. investing nearly $33 million to add automation and update processing lines.

Cypress Cold Storage, a provider of temperature-controlled warehouse space and value-added services for the food sector, opened its expanded facility in Maumelle, Ark. in April. The company invested over $13 million in the expansion. The facility now includes more than 162,000 square feet—or 6.4 million cubic feet—and has the capacity to store more than 18,000 pallets.

River Run Foods, maker of sauces and juices, will build a 300,000-sq.-ft. production facility in Allenwood, Penn. Groundbreaking was scheduled for September 2021, and the facility is expected to employ 400 to 450 people.

Shenandoah Growers will build a 100,000-sq.-ft. indoor growing facility to produce USDA certified leafy greens and herbs in Anderson, S.C. The facility will be finished in the spring of 2022.

Thew Arnott has opened a lecithin blending site in Monticello, Ill. processing standard non-GMO and non-allergen varieties of this nature-derived emulsifier.

Heartland Produce broke ground on a new $29 million, 205,000-sq.-ft. headquarters and distribution center in Kenosha, Wis.

Wolfgang Confectioners, maker of private label candies and snacks, is investing more than $3.5 million to expand operations at its production facility in York, Penn.

Ball Corp. is investing $384 million to build a beverage can manufacturing facility to support the operations of nearby Red Bull and Rauch’s in Concord, N.C.



