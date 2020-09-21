Dippin’ Dots opened a $3.2 million, 6,000-sq.-ft. facility in Paducah, Ky.

KRES Cold Storage opened 38,000 sq. ft. of its new cold storage facility (with 71,000 sq. ft. to follow) in Vineland, N.J.

Tulkoff Food Products, maker of condiments and sauces, opened a SQF-certified facility with 52,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing space and 7,300 sq. ft. of administrative space in Cincinnati.

The Boston Beer Co. is investing $85 million to expand its Over-the-Rhine facility in Cincinnati to increase the production of Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Truly Hard Seltzer and Twisted Tea by four times. The project should be complete by the end of 2021.

Aldi plans a $100 million regional headquarters and distribution facility in Loxley, Ala., with work to begin in 2021 and completion set for 2022.

Lactalis American Group plans a $1.7 million expansion to its Nampa, Idaho, cheese facility.

Aveka Nutra Processing completed the expansion of its facility in Waukon, Iowa, including a multilevel dryer tower section with 6,000 sq. ft. of warehouse space.

Byrne Dairy (DeWitt, N.Y.) plans a 22,000-sq.-ft. addition to its 138,000-sq.-ft. facility, adding 64 jobs.

Two Kroger subsidiaries (Ralphs and Food 4 Less) installed a 1 megawatt solar array at their 300,000-sq.-ft. bakery facility in La Habra, Calif. The rooftop installation includes almost 3,000 solar panels.

Chairmans Foods will invest $13 million to create a 75,000-sq.-ft. fresh/frozen foods production facility in Columbus, Ga.

Dollar General plans three new DG Fresh refrigerated warehouse facilities to support is frozen, refrigerated and dairy products. Construction begins on a 160,000-sq.-ft. facility in Ardmore, Okla., to be complete in 2021. DG is finalizing construction on a 200,000-sq.-ft. cold storage facility in Sacramento, Calif., to open this fall. Construction for a 160,000-sq.-ft. facility in Bowling Green, Ky., is beginning and will finish in 2021.

Field Fresh Foods, a fresh-cut produce supplier, is expanding its operations into Oregon, where it will be known as FFF Farms. The company is renovating an onion processing facility in Nyssa, Ore., to initially include 60,000 sq. ft. of cooler storage and an 11,000-sq.-ft. processing facility.

Conagra Brands is investing $100 million to expand its meat processing facility in Troy, Ohio, by 63,000 sq. ft., which will include new packaging equipment, smokehouses and drying rooms for its meat snacks.

Giant Food began construction of a 95,000-sq.-ft. expansion of its 413,000-sq.-ft. fresh food warehouse facility in Jessup, Md., in January, with expected completion this fall.

FPL Foods, a Thomasville, Ga., meat-packaging business, is expanding and hiring 200 additional employees.

General Mills is planning a multimillion dollar expansion to its Totino’s frozen pizza snacks facility in Wellston, Ohio.

Schwan’s will expand its 500,000-sq.-ft. Tony’s Pizza production facility by 400,000 sq. ft. in Salina, Kan., creating 225 jobs by 2023.

York Street Fresh Foods, producer of premium RTE foods, plans to build a new facility in Sharonville, Ohio, creating 128 jobs.

Nestlé Purina plans to expand its Mechanicsburg, Pa., pet food facility by investing $167 million over the next three years. The expansion includes new processing and packaging equipment plus hiring 94 additional employees.

Tyson Foods completed the 40,000-sq.-ft. expansion of its Union City, Tenn., chicken processing operation, investing about $80 million and creating about 230 jobs by year’s end.

Ruiz Foods opened an additional production line at its Florence, S.C., Mexican food facility, which will operate in two shifts, with about 100 new employees for each shift.

Volpi Foods broke ground on an 87,000-sq.-ft. expansion of its meat slicing/packaging processing plant in Union, Mo.

Florida Can Manufacturing will build a $120 million plant to produce aluminum cans near Lake Alfred and Florida Caribbean Distillers, which is owned by Florida Can. The facility will be built in two phases: phase 1 (300,000 sq.-ft.) to be finished in 2021, and phase 2, about 1 million sq.-ft., sometime later.