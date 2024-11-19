Alyse Thompson-Richards, associate editor-in-chief, recaps some recent plant openings, expansions and closures in the food and beverage industry, including Ferrero's new Kinder Bueno facility, Lamb Weston's closure of a Washington plant, Idaho Milk Products' new ice cream facility, Cal-Maine's layer house investments and Batory Foods' innovation center.





Ferrero Opens Kinder Bueno Production Facility on Illinois Manufacturing Campus

Since its introduction in late 2019, Kinder Bueno has reached No. 17 in sales among mainstream chocolate brands, hitting more than $214 million in retail sales in the past year.

Read the full story >>

Lamb Weston to Close Washington Plant

Lamb Weston reported it would reduce its global workforce of 10,000 by 4% and eliminate unfilled job positions.

Read the full story >>









Idaho Milk Products to Break Ground on Ice Cream Facility

Idaho Milk Products will break ground on the 183,000-sq.-ft. plant on Oct. 11. The facility will be substantially complete by early 2026 with full commercial production by May 2026.

Read the full story >>





Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Announces Expansion Plans for Additional Cage-Free Production Capabilities

The projects will include the addition of five new cage-free layer houses across its locations in Florida, Georgia, Utah and Texas.

Read the full story >>





Batory Foods Expands Illinois Facility with Innovation Center

The 16,000-sq.-ft. space includes an upstairs lab area and a blending facility, enhancing the company’s capabilities in applications development, custom blending and packaging services.

Read the full story >>





For more info on these projects and others,

subscribe to FOOD ENGINEERING’s Food Plant Update eNewsletter below.



