Submissions for the 2021 Food Engineering Plant of the Year award are now open.

The timeline for submissions has changed this year. Submissions are due by Jan. 31, 2021, and plants that come online in calendar year 2021 or by Jan. 31, 2021 are eligible. The winners of Plant of the Year and Sustainable Plant of the Year will be announced in February.

The Plant of the Year and Sustainable Plant of the Year awards will be presented at the Food Automation & Manufacturing Conference in September. The Plant of the Year will be featured as the August 2021 cover story, while Sustainable Plant of the Year will be featured in October 2021.

Also new this year is the submission process—no more hard copies. Submissions should be sent in pdf format to Food Engineering Editor-in-Chief Casey Laughman at laughmanc@bnpmedia.com. Photos can be submitted via Dropbox or another file-sharing service if they are too large for email.

More information can be found here. For questions or for more information, please reach out to Casey Laughman at laughmanc@bnpmedia.com or 248-786-1259.