FOOD ENGINEERING Accepting 2026 Plant of the Year Award Submissions

FOOD ENGINEERING is now accepting entries for the 2026 Plant of the Year award. Submissions for the 43nd year of the event are due by Sept. 12, 2025.

Eligible facilities need to have been completed between Oct. 1, 2024 and Sept. 30, 2025. All the details, guidelines and submission forms can be found here.

The Plant of the Year award will be presented at FE’s Food Automation & Manufacturing (FA&M) event in April 2026. Also, the Plant of the Year will be featured as FOOD ENGINEERING's April 2026 cover story.

All submissions can be entered by using the link above, including photos and other visual materials. If you have any questions or need more information, please reach out to FOOD ENGINEERING Editor-in-Chief Alyse Thompson-Richards at thompson-richardsa@bnpmedia.com or 847-405-4050.