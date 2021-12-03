We are now accepting entries for the 2022 Food Engineering Plant of the Year award. Submissions are due February 28, and eligible facilities need to have been completed in 2021 and opened by January 31, 2022.

For the first time in our contest's 39-year history, we have a multi-tiered system for entries based on a project's total financial investment. All the details, guidelines and submission forms can be found here.

The Plant of the Year and Sustainable Plant of the Year awards will be presented at our Food Automation & Manufacturing (FA&M) event in September. Also, the Plant of the Year will be featured as Food Engineering's August 2022 cover story, while Sustainable Plant of the Year will be featured on the cover of our October 2022 issue.

Submissions should be sent in pdf format to Food Engineering Editor-in-Chief Michael Costa at costam@bnpmedia.com. Photos and other visual materials can be submitted via Dropbox or another file-sharing service if they are too large for email.

If you have any questions or need more information, please reach out to Michael Costa at costam@bnpmedia.com, or call 847-405-4008. Good luck!