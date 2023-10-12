FOOD ENGINEERING announced that it is now accepting entries for the 2024 Plant of the Year/Sustainable Plant of the Year awards. Submissions are due by Friday, December 29th, and eligible facilities need to have been completed December 31, 2023. All entries for Plant of the Year are automatically entered into consideration for Sustainable Plant of the Year.

Just like the past two years, the 41st year of the event have a multi-tiered system for entries based on a project's total financial investment. All the details, guidelines and submission forms can be found here.

The Plant of the Year and Sustainable Plant of the Year awards will be presented at FE’s Food Automation & Manufacturing (FA&M) event in April. Also, the Plant of the Year will be featured as FOOD ENGINEERING's April 2024 cover story, while Sustainable Plant of the Year will be featured on the cover of our July 2024 issue.

All submissions can be entered by using the link above, including photos and other visual materials. If you have any questions or need more information, please reach out to FOOD ENGINEERING Editor-in-Chief Derrick Teal at teald@bnpmedia.com or call 248-786-1645.

Good luck!