Hoffmann, a global provider of packaging for infant-food, nutritional and wellbeing products, has upgraded its manufacturing facility in The Netherlands to include a dedicated tins production line for baby milk powder products. Now installed and operating in a segregated room for food-grade compliance, the new line is currently servicing a major customer in the baby milk sector.

Hoffmann manufactures its tins supplies with BRC/IoP GS 6 and ISO 9001 production standards, applicable for major markets like the EU, US and China. The €4 million investment brings the capability to expand its baby milk powder tins capacity by 118 million pieces per year. Currently, the line is producing 3.9 in. (99 mm) dia. cans with volumes of up to 0.88 lbs. (400 grams). The newly dedicated room also has space for a second production line to accommodate continued growth.