Cascade Milling will significantly expand its organic flour milling facility in central Washington. This expansion includes the addition of a new building, representing a pivotal milestone in the company’s quest to meet the growing demand for its organic flours, grains and baking mixes. This strategic investment highlights Cascade’s dedication to enhancing its operations and delivering products and services to its customers.

As part of this expansion, Cascade Milling has also upgraded its retail-packaging line. These enhancements have streamlined the company’s packaging process, making it more efficient and flexible. This allows the firm to tailor its packaging better to meet the diverse needs of its customers. With these upgrades, Cascade Milling now offers private-label products for its various organic flours, grains and baking mixes, such as whole-grain pancake and waffle mix.

The company’s Just-Add-Water Organic Whole-Grain Pancake & Waffle Mix is a standout product in its lineup. This mix is simple and nutritious, containing only six natural ingredients. It is a good source of protein and dietary fiber, requiring only the addition of water to prepare pancakes and waffles.

What sets Cascade’s organic pancake and waffle mix apart is its egg-free formulation. Unlike many other mixes, the company’s product does not contain eggs or require that eggs be added, making it a choice for individuals seeking a 100% whole-grain product while accommodating those with dietary restrictions or preferences. Moreover, this egg-free mix is not affected by egg-supply shortages or egg-price inflation, ensuring consistent availability and affordability.

“We are thrilled to announce the expansion of our facility and the upgrades to our retail-packaging line,” says Justin Brown, CEO and owner of Cascade Milling. “The new building and enhanced packaging line are a testament to our commitment to continuous improvement and innovation. We are also delighted to offer private-label organic flours, grains and baking mixes, further expanding our product offerings to meet the needs of our customers.”

Additionally, in response to the recent fires in the Los Angeles area, Cascade Milling donated nearly 8 tons of its Just-Add-Water Organic Pancake & Waffle Mix to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. This donation equates to about 323,000 pancakes or waffles for those impacted by the fires, providing nutritious and easy-to-prepare food during this challenging time. Cascade Milling’s contribution reflects its commitment to supporting those in need.

Furthermore, Cascade will be exhibiting at Booth 5241 at the International Baking Industry Expo (IBIE) in Las Vegas on Sept. 14-17.