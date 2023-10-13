Hoffmann Neopac has appointed two new co-directors to lead its U.S. facility in Wilson, N.C., which until recently focused mostly on small diameter tubes for the pharmaceutical sector. Hired as director of finance & administration, Friedrich Holz will co-lead the facility alongside Jonathan Tedder, promoted to director of operations. The appointments come as the company plans to increase its tube production capacity in 2024, focusing on larger-diameter tubes applicable to the cosmetics sector.

For Neopac, its U.S. facility’s expanded market focus will entail the installation of a new tube line producing tubes 25-40mm in diameter, with an output capacity of 40 million tubes annually. The line will mainly target the consumer health and cosmetic industries, manufacturing barrier Polyfoil and recyclable Polyfoil MMB mono-material tubes.

Holz joins Hoffmann Neopac with more than 20 years of experience managing internal controls and financial operations within the manufacturing industry. Most recently, he was chief financial officer at Haag-Streit, a medical device company in the eyecare field. Before that, Holz held senior-level finance positions for over a decade at Silicon Microstructures, Inc., a manufacturer of high-end pressure sensors for automotive, medical and industrial applications.

Tedder joined Hoffmann Neopac in 2019 as head of production, and for several years, he oversaw the Wilson plant’s machinery to ensure safety, quality and productivity. The promotion to his new role of director of operations began in May 2023.

Holz and Tedder’s new roles coincide with the retirement of outgoing managing director Douglas Voreis, whose tenure was both lengthy and successful. Voreis’ accomplishments included overseeing the U.S. facility’s initial build and ramp-up as it began and expanded production of small-diameter pharmaceutical tubes.