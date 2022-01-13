André Seiler is named metal business unit managing director at Hoffmann and will commute between the two main production sites in Switzerland and The Netherlands. He is a longtime metal processing industry professional, including tenure as managing director for Stebler Blech AG and Stebler Packaging AG in Nunningen, Switzerland. He is the current president of the Swiss Metal Association (SVM).

In addition, packaging industry expert Karin Paldanius will join Hoffmann on February 1, 2022, as director sales, TINS.