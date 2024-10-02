Martina Müller is the new managing director of FrieslandCampina Iberia, Italy and France. With her official appointment this October, Müller faces the challenge of continuing to expand the business strategy in three strategic territories for the dairy company.

Müller recently held the role of commercial director QSR and coffee & tea at FrieslandCampina Professional, where she was responsible for key and strategic accounts such as McDonalds and Burger King, among others, and has excelled in driving strategic partnerships that have greatly benefited FrieslandCampina.

Müller studied business administration at IE Business School and London Business School and has more than 19 years of experience in marketing and business administration. She has developed her professional career in companies such as Mondelez and Pepsico in Brazil, as well as Reckitt-Benckiser in the UK.

In this new phase, Müller will focus on enhancing operational efficiency and consolidating the company's presence in the various distribution channels. In addition, she will make it a priority to adapt business strategies to changing market demands and sustainability trends.

Today, FrieslandCampina is present in Southwest Europe with several cheese brands such as Millán Vicente, Castillo de Holanda, Recién Cortado and Campina, as well as supplying cheese and other dairy products to major retail chains in the region. Beyond cheese, the company is behind the Debic brand, focused on creams and butters for the professional market, Chocomel in the milkshake category and Valess as a meat alternative.