DTC brand In Good Taste has launched its Passport Collection, a series of eight wines themed around travel to Italy and France, including wines from Bordeaux, a Provence Rosé, an Italian Verdicchioi, and more.

Passport Collection Highlights include:

    Eight single-serve wines for $65

    Single-glass bottles are 187ml 

    Option to order a full size bottle

    Each wine is handpicked and available in limited batches

These portable single glass bottles are available on the In Good Taste website, and delivered to customers via direct-to-consumer shipping.