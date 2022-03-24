DTC brand In Good Taste has launched its Passport Collection, a series of eight wines themed around travel to Italy and France, including wines from Bordeaux, a Provence Rosé, an Italian Verdicchioi, and more.

Passport Collection Highlights include:

• Eight single-serve wines for $65

• Single-glass bottles are 187ml

• Option to order a full size bottle

• Each wine is handpicked and available in limited batches

These portable single glass bottles are available on the In Good Taste website, and delivered to customers via direct-to-consumer shipping.