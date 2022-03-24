New Jersey-based Chop Box is offering direct-to-consumer (DTC) boxes of beef, pork, chicken, turkey, duck, lamb, veal, seafood and more via the company's website, in time for spring holidays.

The meats are hand-cut by the company's butchers and fish cutters, then delivered refrigerated to customer doorsteps in special cardboard boxes with ClimaCell insulation--both 100% recyclable.

There is no subscription required and customers can mix-and-match the meats they want in their DTC box from the options available on the Chop Box website. The company offers the following suggestions for the upcoming spring holidays:

• Easter - Duroc pork, a Heritage breed with the most tender and flavorful meat on the market.

• Mother’s Day - Sushi-grade yellowfin tuna or Scotland raised Wester Ross Salmon.

• Father’s Day - Marbled bone-in ribeye.

Chop Box has been supplying quality meat and seafood to high restaurants in the Northeast for over 100 years. According to the company, they have developed relationships with farms that value sustainable farming practices and produce high quality product.











