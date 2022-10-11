Shemesh Automation has appointed packaging machinery veteran Mike Lynch as director for the North American market.

The company says Lynch brings more than 30 years of machinery and equipment experience to his new role and will be familiar to Shemesh’s customers, both existing and new, through his previous roles with major industry players such as Bauer, Multivac and Elsner Engineering Works.

Shemesh’s president and CEO, Shai Shemesh,says: "Mike’s knowledge and experience within our industry in North America is tremendous, and I am delighted to welcome Mike to the team. Having collaborated with Mike on many major projects in the past I can say with complete certainty that our current and future customers will thoroughly enjoy working with Mike and will benefit hugely from Mike’s knowhow and expertise.

Together with our exceptional facility in Green Bay and our expert team of field engineers based in different locations across the U.S., Mike’s addition underlines our commitment to continue our impressive growth in the U.S. market and to supporting our valued customer base”.

Mike Lynch says: “I look forward to expanding Shemesh’s already growing business in North America. Shemesh has been busy expanding their packaging automation offerings and developing strategic alliances to broaden its portfolio of capabilities. I’m excited about the opportunity to engage with customers looking for a full spectrum of packaging solutions from single machines to full turnkey integrated systems.”



