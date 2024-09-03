Key Technology, a member of Duravant’s Food Sorting and Handling Solutions group, has appointed Ricardo Andrade as director of Latin American sales.

Andrade is responsible for the strategic management and execution of sales activities that bring Key’s optical sorters and food handling systems, as well as food handling and processing solutions from sister-company PPM Technologies, to food processors across Central and South America.

“We’re at an exciting moment right now with the launch of new products including Key’s COMPASS optical sorters and PPM fryers,” says Jack Lee, Duravant Group president - Food Sorting and Handling Solutions. “As we expand the range of food processing solutions we offer, we also work on strengthening our ability to bring those solutions to more customers, including in the growing Latin American food processing markets. Ricardo has a proven track record of fostering enduring client relationships and leading cross-functional teams that outperform in high-stake markets. His experience will be invaluable as we continue to expand our capabilities in the Latin American region.”

Andrade brings more than 25 years of experience in the food processing and packaging industries with a track record of achieving outstanding customer satisfaction levels with clients in Latin America and Europe. Most recently, he was sales director and key account manager for Tetra Pak, a leading global food processing and packaging equipment manufacturer.

Andrade holds a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Universidade Federal De Minas Gerais and an MBA from Fundação Dom Cabral, both in Brazil. He is fluent in English, Portuguese and Spanish.

“I’m excited to join an industry leader with such a broad portfolio of integrated solution,” Andrade says. “Key and PPM’s expansive customer base, which includes many of the top food processors in the Latin American region, speaks to the value of their innovative systems. I look forward to leveraging my deep knowledge of the Latin American market, alongside the expertise of the talented sales team here, to help even more customers improve the profitability of their operations."