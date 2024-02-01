Admix announced the appointment of Santino Zingales as the company's new director of sales. With experience in global sales within the mixing industry, Santino brings a track record of driving revenue growth and fostering customer relationships. Santino joins Admix with a career in sales, specifically specializing in mixing and blending equipment. His extensive background in sales strategy, channel management and business development positions him as a valuable addition to the Admix team, the company says.

"With years of experience selling mixing and blending equipment, I am looking forward to taking on this new role and helping Admix reach new heights," says Zingales. "Admix is a global company and while I will mainly be focused on domestic growth, I look forward to supporting the global sales initiatives in the future.”

As the director of sales, Zingales will play a crucial role in expanding Admix's market presence, cultivating strategic partnerships, and driving sales initiatives to meet and exceed company objectives.

Mike Rizzo, CEO of Admix, says, "I am looking forward to seeing Santino’s immediate contribution and positive impact. His broad experience in both hygienic and industrial mixing greatly enhances the teams’ subject matter expertise."