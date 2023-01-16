Artemis International, Inc., supplier of Berryceutical ingredients to the dietary supplement, functional food and beverage industries, announced that Randy Kreienbrink has been appointed vice president of sales, effective January 2023.

Kreienbrink brings more than 35 years of technical sales, marketing, formulation, R&D and quality assurance expertise in functional foods and supplements to Artemis International. Past successes include Nestle’s “Sweet Success,” Jamba Juice Blends, Odwalla Juice Blends, Naked Juice, Campbell’s Soup High Protein soups, Weight Gainers and more. He was most recently vice president of marketing at MartinBauer/BI Nutraceuticals, and has held senior positions at a number of other companies including Brenntag, Pacific, Quadra USA and Ashland Nutritional North America.

“Artemis International is thrilled to bring Randy on board to help lead us into this next phase of growth,” says Leslie Gallo, president of Artemis International. “Randy’s broad experience in sales as well as marketing and technical areas of the business will be a huge benefit for our company."