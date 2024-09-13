Del Sol Food Company, Inc., manufacturer of Brianna’s Fine Salad Dressings, John Wm. Macy's Bakery and Café Mexicano Coffee, has named Sam Sommer as vice president of finance and accounting.

In his new role, Sommer will be responsible for overseeing the company's financial planning and accounting operations.

"We are excited to welcome Sam to Del Sol Food Company," says Scott Eckert, president and CEO. "He brings strong financial expertise and a wealth of business insight to our growing portfolio of brands."

Sommer joins Del Sol Food with more than 16 years of experience in finance and accounting. In his early career, he worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers in various financial and audit roles with international clients, and most recently, he served as chief financial officer and treasurer at Blue Bell Creameries for 11 years.

Sommer received his BBA in accounting and his master’s degree in finance from Texas A&M University. In addition, he received his CPA in 2008.