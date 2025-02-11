Mars, Incorporated has named David Jacobs as vice president of marketing for Mars Food & Nutrition North America.

Jacobs reports to Dave Dusangh, regional president of Mars Food & Nutrition North America.

"We're excited to welcome David to Mars Food & Nutrition,” Dusangh says. “His impressive background in building world leading CPG brands and leading high-performing teams aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver delicious, convenient and nutritious meals to meet the evolving needs of today's consumers. His expertise makes him an exceptional addition to our leadership team, and I look forward to him contributing innovative approaches to drive meaningful growth for our brands and business."

Jacobs brings sales and marketing experience across multiple consumer brands and companies, including SC Johnson (SCJ) and Unilever. At these companies, he spearheaded product portfolio and marketing strategies by creating and implementing key capabilities and operation models to grow brands across the U.S., Southeast Asia, and global markets in the food, personal care and home cleaning categories.

In his new role, Jacobs will lead strategies to drive penetration and accelerate growth across the rice and ready meal categories in the U.S. and Canada. He will oversee growth plans for Ben's Original and Seeds of Change, as well as other strategic initiatives to drive value creation across the business.

"I have always admired Mars for its exceptional brands, strong values and principles, and commitment to innovation,” Jacobs says. “Mars Food & Nutrition brands nourish communities around the world and having the opportunity to contribute to creating better food today for a better world tomorrow is inspiring to me. I look forward to helping shape the future of this dynamic and purpose-driven business."