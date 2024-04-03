E Tech Group has named Trent Meyers, P.E. as vice president of life sciences central and process industries.

“We are excited to welcome Trent Meyers to the E Tech leadership team,” says E Tech Group CEO Matt Wise. “Trent has proven engineering and leadership skills with a long track record of fostering organizational growth while enhancing individual and team performance. His extensive expertise in engineering and manufacturing operations in the core industries we serve will be invaluable as we continue our growth trajectory.”

Meyers brings more than 30 years of experience in engineering and manufacturing operations, including holding numerous leadership positions throughout his career. He will be responsible for leading E Tech’s Life Sciences Central and Process Industries groups, encompassing consumer products, food and beverage, material handling, general industries, as well as life sciences operations. In this role, he will oversee the engineering, project management and project delivery groups while supporting sales and marketing efforts.

“Trent will be dedicated to further enhancing our client’s experience ensuring our high-quality work remains nothing short of exceptional,” says Fred Fontaine, president of E Tech Group. “His leadership will continue to drive the growth of our business by delighting current clients and attracting new ones to the E Tech family.”

Prior to joining E Tech, Meyers served as vice president of project delivery and general manager for Jedson Engineering, where he was responsible for leading the execution of project delivery systems in collaboration with both client and internal stakeholders. His experience spans a variety of industries including steel, pulp and paper, oil and gas, and consumer products, with oversight of projects ranging in value from $500 to $50 million. Meyers’ engineering and manufacturing background includes expertise in project definition, development, estimating, capital planning and contract management.

Meyers holds a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering and is a registered professional engineer.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to help E Tech scale its innovative work in the life sciences and process industries,” Meyers says. “With the client-centric collaborative spirit ingrained in E Tech Group’s company culture, I am looking forward to working with the team to meet growth goals while achieving operational performance and client satisfaction excellence.”