Yaskawa America, Inc.’s Drives and Motion Division has announced the appointment of Doug Burnside as Drives group vice president.

Burnside succeeds long-time Drives Group Vice President Mark Bernicky, who will be taking on a new role for Yaskawa, focused on strengthening customer relationships.

Prior to joining the Drives group, Burnside was vice president of sales and marketing at Yaskawa America’s Motoman Robotics Division, where he led robot business growth in sales, profitability and market share since 2017. Before sales, Doug was VP of customer satisfaction at the Motoman Robotics Division from 2015 to 2017, where he provided leadership in implementing various customer care and aftermarket programs, furthering Yaskawa Motoman’s culture of customer support and long-term customer relationships.