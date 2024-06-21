MLC (formerly Mississippi Lime Company) has appointed Cheryl Stuckmeyer as vice president, supply chain.

As part of the MLC executive leadership team, she will oversee the company’s logistics, inventory management, procurement and trucking functions.

Stuckmeyer brings more than two decades of supply chain leadership experience to her role with MLC. She joins the business following her position as head of supply chain management at Bayer. She has also previously held roles with Bayer Crop Science, Monsanto Company, ICL, Solae and Covidien.

Stuckmeyer’s expertise in food, agriculture and industrial markets enables her to understand the unique dynamics of MLC’s markets and stakeholders. Manufacturers in these industries often require lime and calcium products to adhere to specific quality standards, multiple sourcing locations for supply security and reliable delivery to prevent unplanned outages. MLC has developed a reputation based on its ability to consistently meet these needs.

“Over her distinguished career, Cheryl has established a comprehensive background in strategic supply chain planning, people development and consistent delivery of business results,” says Paul Hogan, president and chief executive officer at MLC. “She will be a valued member of our executive team, providing leadership and direction as we continue to invest in our supply chain capabilities to support long-term growth.”

Stuckmeyer joins MLC as the business ramps up activities related to supply chain expansion. MLC recently expanded service for its trucking division to include its Chester, S.C., operation, as well as increasing long-range trucking capabilities from its largest site in Ste. Genevieve, Mo.

Other recent investments include growing rail and transloading capabilities at multiple sites, diversifying fuel sources and establishing more distribution terminals to bring inventories closer to customers. These investments enhance the flexibility of MLC’s supply chain and create opportunities to lower the carbon footprint associated with logistics.

“We separated our supply chain function from operations a few years ago to provide dedicated leadership for planning, procurement and logistics,” Hogan says. “This has really helped us to cement our position as the leader in supply chain excellence for the lime industry. Cheryl will be focused on continuing this trend through best-in-class efficiencies, partner relationships, service levels and logistics.”

Stuckmeyer attained a Bachelor of Science degree in business and public administration, logistics and marketing from the University of Missouri, Trulaske College of Business.