Vital Farms has hired Joe Holland as Chief Supply Chain Officer (CSCO), beginning Sept. 1.

Holland will lead Vital Farms’ diversified supply chain team, including its egg washing and packing facility, Egg Central Station (ECS), in Springfield, Mo., its forthcoming facility in Seymour, Ind., and dairy operations for its growing butter business.

“Joe's unwavering commitment to service, quality and cost principles will help us further innovate and deliver long-term resilience across our supply chain,” says Russell Diez-Canseco, Vital Farms’ president and CEO. “I’m excited for Joe to dig into the incredible work our supply chain team already does every day to continue expanding our leadership in ethical food and making progress towards our goal of $1 billion in net revenue by 2027.”

In the newly created CSCO role, Holland will lead Vital Farms’ supply chain and logistics, production operations, food safety quality assurance, dairy operations, and integrated business planning teams. He brings more than 25 years of experience serving in various supply chain and distribution roles at leading CPG companies including Dean Foods, Cadbury Schweppes and Ventura Foods. Most recently, Holland served as executive vice president of operations and supply chain at Curaleaf Holdings, Inc., an international provider of consumer cannabis products.

“I'm thrilled to join the Vital Farms team and contribute to the company’s continued growth as a Certified B Corporation and public benefit corporation,” Holland says. “The incredible accomplishments of the current team have laid a strong foundation, and I'm eager to build on that success. It's inspiring to be part of a company that truly values the stakeholder model, where every decision is made with the well-being of our farmers, crew members, customers, consumers, shareholders, communities and the environment in mind. This collective focus is what drives sustainable and meaningful progress.”

Holland will assume many of the responsibilities previously held by Jason Dale, who has served as Vital Farms’ chief operating officer since 2019. Dale will remain in an advisory role with the company through the end of 2024.

“Jason leaves a great legacy. He built a dynamic team that embodies our values,” Diez-Canseco says. “I’m thankful for his numerous contributions to our culture and stakeholders. We wish Jason the best and will cheer him on in his next chapter of life and career.”