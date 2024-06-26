Vital Farms has announced plans to open an egg washing and packing facility located Seymour, Ind.

The 72-acre future home of Egg Central Station (ECS) Seymour will build upon key successes from the brand’s first facility in Springfield, Missouri. The new facility will enable Vital Farms to continue growing its pasture-raised egg business, create 150-plus jobs for the Seymour community in its first phase, and is expected to help generate over $350 million in additional revenue for the brand.

Establishing its second facility allows Vital Farms to continue to expand its network of more than 300 family farms to support new farm development within a day’s drive of the new facility. Vital Farms expects this new facility, in its first phase, will support approximately 165 family farmers.

“This is an exciting milestone for Vital Farms,” says Russell Diez-Canseco, president and CEO, Vital Farms. “We continue to invest in our robust and resilient supply chain to expand our network of family farmers and continue our mission to bring ethical food to the table. We are grateful for the outpouring of support we’ve received from the City of Seymour, Jackson County Industrial Development Corporation and Indiana Economic Development Corporation, and we look forward to deepening our relationship and building an even stronger connection to Southern Indiana and its surrounding communities in the years ahead.”

ECS Seymour will build upon key learnings and successes from Vital Farms’ egg washing and packing facility in Springfield, Mo., which opened in 2017 and whose expansion achieved LEED Gold Certification in 2024. The facility will feature similar environmental stewardship goals incorporated into the site plans, in addition to a flow-through design to improve safety and efficiency of the overall operation.

Similar to its operation in Springfield, ECS Seymour will utilize automation for processing equipment to improve overall production efficiency and quality. ECS Seymour is expected to break ground mid-2025 and be fully operational at the beginning of 2027.