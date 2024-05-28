1440 Foods will soon open a new production facility in Jeffersonville, Ind., to accommodate growing demand for healthy, on-the-go snacking options.

Jointly owned by 4x4 Capital and Bain Capital Private Equity, 1440 Foods offers a portfolio of healthy foods and supplements that are designed to support muscle development, recovery and overall wellness goals. 1440’s portfolio includes:

Pure Protein , a lifestyle nutrition line known for its portfolio of bars, ready-to-drink beverages, powders and savory snacks

, a lifestyle nutrition line known for its portfolio of bars, ready-to-drink beverages, powders and savory snacks MET-Rx , a sports nutrition brand offering meal replacement products to fuel workouts and optimize performance

, a sports nutrition brand offering meal replacement products to fuel workouts and optimize performance Body Fortress, a performance protein powder brand

1440 Foods will renovate 200,000 sq. ft. of office and manufacturing space in the River Ridge Commerce Center and install new equipment, representing a total investment of more than $60 million. 1440 Foods has committed to a long-term lease of the River Ridge property and plans to maintain a consistent presence in the community. Hiring is under way for the plant and will continue through 2024 with an anticipated opening date in 2025.

The development of the new facility is supported by up to $3.7 million in incentive-based tax credits through the Indiana Economic Development Corporation. The project is additionally supported by other partners including America Place and One Southern Indiana (1si).

1440 Foods considered several locations for its new production site, where most of its products eventually will be made, but chose Jeffersonville for its established transportation and logistics infrastructure and central proximity to distribution points and retailers across the United States.

"The opening of the Jeffersonville location is a significant milestone in our plan to make protein-rich snacking options accessible to as many people as possible,” says Alexandre Médicis, chairman of the board for 1440 Foods. “We considered several locations but found that Jeffersonville was perfect due to its proximity to major transportation channels and availability of a skilled and ready workforce. We look forward to becoming part of the Jeffersonville community, and we’re eager to expand our fantastic team in the coming months.”