Sugar Foods Acquires Indiana Production Facility

Sugar Foods, a privately held food manufacturer serving foodservice, retail and private label customers across North America, has secured a 617,000-sq.-ft. production and distribution facility in Whiteland, Indiana.

Sugar Foods says the strategically located facility expands its national footprint and it for continued growth with customers throughout the United States and beyond.

“This investment in Whiteland is an important milestone in Sugar Foods’ growth story,” says Andrea Brule, president and CEO of Sugar Foods. “By expanding our national footprint in a strategic location, we can serve our customers even better – with the capacity, reliability and innovation they need to grow their own businesses.”

The Whiteland site joins Sugar Foods’ existing network of manufacturing and distribution locations across the United States and Mexico.