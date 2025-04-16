Simply Good Foods Leases Facility in Indiana

Simply Good Foods, manufacturer of Quest Nutrition and Atkins brands, has leased an 805,000 sq. ft. industrial facility in Mount Comfort, Indiana from CT Realty.

The Class A industrial building offers a 40-ft. clear height, trailer and auto parking and accessibility to major transportation routes. The facility will support Simply Good Foods’ expanding supply chain and distribution operations.

“We are thrilled to welcome Simply Good Foods to our industrial facility in Mt. Comfort,” says Rob Huthnance, president of CT Realty. “Their commitment to innovation and operational excellence aligns perfectly with the capabilities of this property. This lease underscores the strength of the Indianapolis area industrial market and the value of well located, high-quality logistics space.”