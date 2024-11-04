Jai Kibe

Chobani, LLC has appointed Jai Kibe as chief marketing officer, effective Nov. 4.

Kibe reports to President and COO Kevin Burns. Kibe will lead the marketing and creative teams for the Chobani and La Colombe brands. In this role, he will focus on expanding growth-segments, driving marketing innovations, developing next generation analytics and consumer insights capabilities, enhancing digital first consumer and customer engagement, and creating dynamic activations and partnerships.

"Jai is known for inspiring creativity, energizing brands and bringing a disciplined, metrics-based approach to strategy," Burns says. "His leadership will be instrumental in driving the next phase of our growth as we work to expand awareness beyond today's core consumer segments. I'm excited to partner with Jai to create deeper and more meaningful consumer connections to unleash the potential of the Chobani and La Colombe brands."

A marketing professional with more than 23 years of experience working across numerous global companies, Kibe has held senior marketing roles at Gartner, SC Johnson and The Coca-Cola Company, among others.

"I am thrilled to be joining Chobani at an exciting moment in time, where we can blend art, science and instinct," Kibe says. "As a brand that combines purpose with innovation, Chobani has consistently set the standard for great taste, consumer health and wellness while driving positive social impact. I look forward to working with this incredibly talented team to continue shaping the future of the food and beverage industry, while staying true to Chobani's mission of making good food available to more people while positively impacting our communities and planet."

Kibe earned his MBA in marketing from Pepperdine University and is currently further enhancing his expertise in digital programming and automation through ongoing education at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.