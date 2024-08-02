Econocorp has promoted Sam Goldberg to chief operating officer.

Goldberg will oversee day-to-day operations. This includes guiding the company into the next generation of packaging automation equipment, as well as continuing to improve upon its operational excellence and management. In this role, Goldberg will leverage his drive, passion and experience to steer the company’s continued growth and innovation as he assumes this role.

“Watching Sam’s rise through and impact on our company over the years has been remarkable, and we are thrilled to appoint him as our chief operating officer,” said Econocorp CEO Wayne Goldberg. “It’s not every day that the next generation begins to take the reins, but when it does happen, you want it to be someone who is dedicated to their work and the people they serve. We have nothing but high expectations as we embark on this exciting phase of growth.”

Sam Goldberg started with Econocorp in 2015 as a high school intern, working in the assembly department building machinery. He continued his internship through college, where he received a bachelor’s degree in accounting and economics at Northeastern University.

After graduation, Sam joined Econocorp full-time as an operations analyst in 2020. His most recent role was director of operations. He also serves as a chairperson for the Future Workforce Committee with PMMI: The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies. In conjunction with his chairpersonship, he spends time with students around the country promoting and empowering the next generation to explore careers in the packaging and manufacturing industries.